BOSTON — Kyrone Alexander had 19 points in Boston University’s 74-65 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Alexander added seven rebounds for the Terriers (11-16, 6-8 Patriot League). Otto Landrum scored 19 points, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 7-for-8 from the line. Nic Nobili finished with 11 points.

Austin Benigni finished with 19 points for the Midshipmen (8-17, 4-10). Mike Woods added 12 points. In addition, Lysander Rehnstrom had 12 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Midshipmen.

Navy next plays Wednesday at Loyola Maryland.