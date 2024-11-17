ANNAPOLIS — Jasin Sinani had 24 points in Campbell’s 86-66 victory over Navy on Sunday.

Sinani shot 6-for-11 (2-for-5 from 3-point range) and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (3-2). Terren Frank added 17 points and Nolan Dorsey 12.

Aidan Kehoe finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Midshipmen (1-3). Navy also got 14 points and five assists from Austin Benigni. Lysander Rehnstrom had 11 points.

Campbell took the lead with 4:31 left in the first half and led the rest of the way. The score was 38-33 at halftime, with Sinani racking up 15 points. Campbell extended its lead to 82-59 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run.