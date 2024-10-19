ANNAPOLIS — Cornerback Dashaun Peele became the first Navy player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game, Blake Horvath threw three scoring passes and the No. 25 Midshipmen routed Charlotte 51-17 on Saturday.

Navy improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1979 and is 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. Charlotte dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Midshipmen continue to roll with a high-powered offense and a defense that forces key turnovers. Navy is in position to win the AAC and perhaps even earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Midshipmen are ranked for the first time since the 2019 season, when they were 20th after finishing 11-2 and beating Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. They could move up a spot or two, depending on how others fare.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Peele had a 61-yard return and an 84-yarder. Navy forced five turnovers, its most since 2019.

Horvath was 7-for-13 for 117 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes this season, three shy of the school record set by Ricky Dobbs in 2010.

Navy fullback Alex Tecza scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on two runs inside the red zone and a 46-yard reception.

Midshipmen tight end Cody Howard caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, and wide receiver Brandon Chatman had a 19-yard scoring reception.

Max Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes for Charlotte, a 20-yard strike to O’Mega Blake and a 13-yarder to Duane Thomas Jr.

Despite the blowout loss, the 49ers have won three of their last five games with a roster that has 71 newcomers. Charlotte, in its 10th year competing in the FBS, still can become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019.