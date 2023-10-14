CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eli Heidenreich and Alex Tecza scored on plays of 60-plus yards in the second half as Navy defeated Charlotte 14-0 on Saturday.
It was the second shutout this season for Navy (3-3, 2-2 American Athletic Conference).
Each team was held to 265 yards, but the Midshipmen broke through on Heidenreich’s 69-yard touchdown catch from Braxton Woodson in the third quarter and Tecza’s 62-yard burst up the middle in the fourth.
Woodson, a freshman who took over for injured Tai Lavatai (rib), completed five of 14 passes for 85 yards and added 58 yards rushing. Tecza finished with 75 of Navy’s 173 yards on the ground.
Shadrick Byrd had 92 yards rushing for the 49ers (1-5, 0-2), and Trexler Ivey was 11-for-27 passing for 142 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Navy’s other shutout was a 24-0 win over Wagner in September.
