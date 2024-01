The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

ANNAPOLIS — Braeden Smith had 25 points in Colgate’s 80-72 win over Navy on Saturday.

Smith added nine rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt scored 21 points and added six rebounds.

The Midshipmen (5-8, 1-1) were led by Mac MacDonald, who finished with 15 points. Austin Benigni added 14 points and eight assists for Navy. Donovan Draper recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.