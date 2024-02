The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Austin Benigni scored 27 points as Navy beat Loyola Maryland 69-62 Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Benigni also added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (9-17, 5-10 Patriot League). Donovan Draper scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Aidan Kehoe shot 5-of-6 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Midshipmen stopped an eight-game skid.

The Greyhounds (6-22, 4-11) were led by Alonso Faure, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Loyola also got 11 points from Deon Perry.