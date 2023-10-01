Byrum Brown’s 3 TD passes power South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy

The Associated Press

Published 9/30/2023 10:36 p.m. EDT

South Florida's Byrum Brown, shown in a game last season, had three touchdown passes against Navy on Saturday. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS — Byrum Brown threw for three touchdowns, including an 88-yarder to Sean Atkins, and Tramel Logan added a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown to carry South Florida to a 44-30 win over Navy on Saturday.

South Florida trailed 14-0 barely six minutes into the game, before answering with three straight touchdowns, two of them passes from Brown to Atkins.

Navy QB Blake Horvath threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Anton Hall Jr. with just under two minutes left in the first half to pull the Midshipmen within one, 21-20, but the two-point conversion attempt was returned by the Bulls’ Jaylen Shuler to send them into intermission with a 23-20 lead.

Logan’s scoop-and-score on the first play of the fourth put South Florida up 37-23, and Michel Dukes added an 11-yard touchdown run with 7:45 left. Horvath fired a 68-yard touchdown pass to Eli Heidenreich with 7:28 left to complete the scoring.

Brown was an efficient 26-of-34 passing for 338 yards to lead South Florida (3-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Atkins finished with four catches for 116 yards.

Alex Tecza carried 13 times for 82 yards to lead a Navy ground game that put up 240 yards. Horvath finished 4-for-6 passing for 83 yards for the Midshipmen (1-3, 0-2).

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.