ANNAPOLIS — Makhi Hughes ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Tulane locked up its spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game by romping to a 35-0 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Darian Mensah threw for two TDs and ran for another as Tulane (9-2, 7-0) guaranteed a championship meeting on Dec. 6 against No. 16 Army, which was idle Saturday.

Sam Howard intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave, who preserved their second shutout and held an opponent to single digits for the fourth time this season.

Tulane outgained Navy (7-3, 5-2) 359-113 on a gusty day and knocked starting Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath out of the game with a rib injury.

The Midshipmen were shut out for the first time since a 15-0 loss to Army in 2020.

Hughes averaged 3.7 yards on 22 carries — well below his 5.7 average entering Saturday — but had several important, physical runs.

His longest, a 14-yard TD on a third-and-11 draw play, stretched it to 14-0 with 4 minutes left in the first half.

Then he carried eight times on a 13-play, 65-yard TD drive to open the second half, burning 8 minutes, 45 seconds to put the contest out of reach. The last play of that march was a 1-yard plunge to make it 21-0, coming on a second effort after he was met behind the line of scrimmage.

Mensah completed 10 of 14 passes for 138 yards and ran for 57 more. Both touchdown throws came in the fourth quarter from short-yardage situations.