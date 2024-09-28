BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Blake Horvath threw two long touchdown passes and led Navy’s potent ground game with 84 yards rushing in a 41-18 victory over UAB on Saturday.

Navy improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference for the first time since 2017.

Horvath had a 20-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Later, his 77-yard pass to Nathan Kent made it 21-3 with 31 seconds left in the first half. Kent tracked down a deep throw and raced the final 35 yards untouched for the score.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Horvath connected with Eli Heidenreich on a 74-yard pass play that made it 28-3.

The Midshipmen led 31-3 before UAB found the end zone when Jacob Zeno threw to Iverson Hooks for a 39-yard touchdown that made it 31-10 with about 5 minutes left in the third.

Daba Fofana ran 16 yards for a Navy touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Lee Beebe Jr.’s 2-yard run for UAB made it 38-18 with about 9 minutes remaining in the game.

Horvath completed nine of 11 passes for 225 yards with the two touchdowns. Navy’s ground total was nearly the same, with 227 yards on 42 carries.

Zeno was 14-of-22 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Beebe added 82 yards on 15 carries. The Blazers (1-3, 0-1) had 193 yards rushing.