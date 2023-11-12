Xavier Arline throws for a TD, runs for another as Navy rolls past UAB 31-6

ANNAPOLIS — Xavier Arline threw a 45-yard touchdown pass and raced 50 yards for a score with just over five minutes left to lead Navy to a 31-6 victory over UAB on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Rayuan Lane III put a button on the victory by returning an interception 97 yards for a Navy touchdown with 2:03 left.
The Midshipmen kept UAB out of the end zone and pitched a second-half shutout, allowing the Blazers just two Matt Quinn field goals in the first half.
Navy had a 7-6 lead at halftime and was up 10-6 after three quarters following Nathan Kirkwood’s 31-yard third-quarter field goal.
Arline engineered a 20-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run by Daba Fofana with 10:08 left in the game.
Arline completed seven of 10 passes for 94 yards and carried 19 times for 109 to lead Navy (4-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Alex Tecza added 82 yards on nine carries.
Jacob Zeno was 25-for-36 for 206 yards for UAB but threw two interceptions. Jermaine Brown Jr. gained 55 yards on 15 carries, but the Blazers managed just 115 yards rushing.
Share this article via...