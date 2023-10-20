Davius Richard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tynez Warner, Adrian Olivo kicked field goals of 38, 22 and 41 yards and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 16-10 Thursday night.

Richard completed 16 of 30 for 122 yards with no interceptions for the Eagles (6-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The defending conference champions, N.C. Central has won four games in a row since a 59-7 loss at then-No. 24 UCLA on Sept. 16.

Morgan State (1-5, 0-1) has lost five games in a row following a 17-10 win over Richmond in the opener. The Bears played for the first time since their homecoming game was called off after a shooting on campus.

The Bears opened the game with a 14-play drive that stalled at the 14 and they settled for a 32-yard field goal by Beckett Leary that opened the scoring with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Jason Chambers intercepted a pass from Dominque Anthony at the 21 and returned it 44 yards before an 11-play, 35-yard drive — including an 11-yard pass from Richard to Quentin McCall on a fourth-and-9 — that culminated with Warner’s TD reception 10 seconds into the fourth quarter and made it 10-3.