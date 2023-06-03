Nick Lorusso reaches 100 RBIs; Maryland beats Northeastern 7-2

The Associated Press

Published 6/2/2023 8:04 p.m. EDT

Stanford catcher Alberto Rios celebrates hitting a grand slam against San Jose State. The Cardinal won 13-2 in the NCAA baseball tournament. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nick Lorusso became the first Division I player since 2003 to reach 100 RBIs in a season, and No. 19 Maryland beat Northeastern 7-2 on Friday in the opener of the NCAA baseball tournament’s Winston-Salem Regional.

The Big Ten champion Terps (42-19) equaled their second-most victories in a season, tying the 2015 squad. Maryland will play in the winner’s bracket Saturday. Northeastern (44-15) faces elimination.

Lorusso went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and single with two runs scored and two RBIs. His first-inning homer was his 24th of the season to tie Maryland’s school record. Lorusso also set the Maryland single-season record for total bases with 191.

Lorusso scored the go-ahead run after his triple, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Ian Petrutz in the fourth after Northeastern tied it at 2. Petrutz and Eddie Hacopian each finished with two RBIs.

Starter Jason Savacool (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.