ELMONT, N.Y. — Rafael Pinzon’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat Towson 101-93 in overtime on Saturday.

Pinzon shot 11-for-22 (3-for-7 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (7-6). Doug Edert scored 20 points, shooting 11-for-13 from the foul line. Daniel Rivera finished with 16 points.

Dylan Williamson finished with 18 points, four assists and three steals for the Tigers (5-6). Tyler Tejada added 16 points and seven rebounds for Towson. Messiah Jones also recorded 15 points and two steals.

Towson hosts Nicholls State on Friday.

