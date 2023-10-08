Poffenbarger throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Albany’s 24-17 win over Towson

The Associated Press

Published 10/7/2023 8:01 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/7/2023 8:05 p.m. EDT

Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns against Towson. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

TOWSON — Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17 on Saturday.

Poffenbarger’s 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive that gave the Great Danes (3-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) the lead with 9:22 remaining.

Towson (2-4, 1-2) drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining.

Poffenbarger was 18-of-25 passing for 225 yards with his two scores plus an interception. Marqeese Dietz and Griffin Woodell had TD catches.

Matthews had Towson’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard run in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead before Albany kicker John Opalko made a 22-yarder in the final minute of the quarter to tie the game.

Keegan Vaughan kicked three field goals for the Tigers.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.