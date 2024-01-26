BATON ROUGE, La. — Bree Hall made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining, and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat ninth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 76-70 on Thursday night.

Chloe Kitts scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Tigers (18-3, 5-2) for the 15th straight time and snapped LSU’s 29-game home winning streak.

Raven Johnson had 13 points, Te-Hina Paopao 12 and Kamilla Cardoso 11. Hall finished with 10 points, eight in the final seven minutes.

Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 13 rebounds for LSU. Angel Reese had 15 points and eight rebounds but fouled out with 4:02 left and the Tigers clinging to a 67-65 lead. Johnson hit two free throws to tie it, and LSU made only one basket the rest of the way — a 3-pointer by Hailey Van Lith that tied the game at 70 with 1:42 left.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Van Lith finished with 12 points. Mikaylah Williams scored 12, and Flau’jae Johnson had 10.

LSU led 24-18 after one quarter and 41-30 late in the second, but the Gamecocks closed the period with a 6-0 run, including a 3 by MiLaysia Fulwiley at the buzzer.

South Carolina took its first lead since the first basket of the game when Cardoso converted a layup for a 63-61 advantage with 6:06 left in the fourth.