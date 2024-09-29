STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Roland Dempster rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns to power Stony Brook to a 22-3 nonconference win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Dempster finished with 217 total yards, catching two passes for 59 yards.

Beckett Leary kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give Morgan State a 3-0 lead, but the Bears did not score the rest of the way.

Dempster capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Seawolves in front for good, 6-3 after Enda Kirby’s PAT attempt was blocked. Kirby connected on a 28-yard field goal and Dempster scored from the 1 to put Stony Brook up 16-3 at intermission. Dempster capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, punching in from the 4 to make it 22-3 after Kirby’s extra-point kick was blocked.

The Seawolves (4-1) amassed 287 rushing yards and gained 428 total yards to Morgan State’s 259.

Malachi Marshall completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 132 yards to lead Stony Brook. Johnny Martin carried 15 times for 90 yards.

Duce Taylor was 11-for-17 passing for 70 yards and Dominique Anthony was 5-for-5 and another 43 for Morgan State (2-3). Myles Miree carried 11 times for 75 yards.