Tai Lavatai leads Navy on offense; defense shuts down Wagner in 24-0 victory

Published 9/9/2023 9:09 p.m. EDT

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai, pictured in a game last season, had a combined 226 passing and rushing yards in Saturday's win over Wagner. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

ANNAPOLIS — Quarterback Tai Lavatai accounted for 226 total yards and a touchdown and Navy controlled the line on both sides in its 24-0 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Just before the close of the half, the Midshipmen (1-1) added a field goal when Evan Warren connected from 27 yards out with 2:20 remaining before the break. The score was set up when Lavatai threw a 45-yard completion to Anton Hall Jr. to put the ball at Wagner’s 6-yard line.

Just before the close of the half, the Midshipmen (1-1) added a field goal when Evan Warren connected from 27 yards with 2:20 remaining before the break.

On Wagner’s following drive, Rayuan Lane intercepted Damien Mazil in the end zone for a touchback. Navy then went on a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive in 40 seconds that ended with a 12-yard scoring pass from Lavatai to Camari Williams with eight seconds left before the half. Lavatai finished 5-for-5 passing on the drive, which included a 35-yarder to Nathan Kent to start the drive.

Following a weather delay to start the third quarter, Navy closed the scoring when Eli Heidenreich ran 46 yards with 10:44 remaining.

Mazil threw for 100 yards.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.