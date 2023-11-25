Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa becomes the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards

The Associated Press

Published 11/25/2023 6:07 p.m. EST

Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa passes as linebacker Mohamed Toure of Rutgers pursues during the first quarter Saturday in New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland become the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader Saturday, throwing for 298 yards in the first half against Rutgers.

Tagovailoa completed 16 of 20 passes in the half to reach 11,193 passing yards. He came into the game needing 268 yards to pass Curtis Painter of Purdue for the No. 1 spot. Painter threw for 11,163 yards in a career that ended in 2008.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

More from The Banner