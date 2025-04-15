After leading the Terps to success through an era of relentless change, Shyanne Sellers is heading west to build something brand new.

The Maryland guard was selected 17th overall in the WNBA draft on Monday night by the Golden State Valkyries, an expansion team based in San Francisco.

Donning a powder blue suit, Sellers was one of 15 players who was invited to Hudson Yards in New York City. She had to wait longer than some projections, but in the second round, commissioner Cathy Engelbert called Sellers to the stage for a tearful moment from a gutsy, bespectacled Terp standout.

“It’s a sense of relief, a sense of joy, a sense of gratitude — being grateful for the opportunity,” Sellers said. “I’m glad Golden State was willing to give a kid a chance.”

When asked what she needs to do to thrive in the WNBA, one of the toughest pro leagues to earn a roster spot, Sellers found the confidence that she’s become known for in College Park.

“Being the most versatile I can be,” Sellers said. “I’m able to swing into multiple positions. So whatever coach needs me to play, I can play that, and I can execute at a high level.”

The Terps know these traits from Sellers well.

As the Maryland women’s roster churned and turned over often in an era of evolution for college sports, Sellers was a rare four-year mainstay. She finished her career as the 12th overall scorer in program history (1,676), but was a jack-of-all-trades for the Terps — the only player at Maryland to notch at least 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds.

Starting as a defense-first player as an underclassman, Sellers’ most useful trait was adaptability, as she became a go-to ball-handler and a clutch scorer in her later seasons. Sellers was a three-time All-Big Ten first team honoree and an honorable mention All-American this past season. She played on two Sweet 16 teams and helped the Terps reach the Elite Eight in 2023.

“Can’t do it alone – it takes a village,” she said. “I’ve been surrounded by great teammates my entire career, so I’m super grateful for that. Excited to build on that.”

Sellers was treasured at Maryland for her big-game performances. She was key in an overtime win over Ohio State this season on Senior Day, and she scored 28 points helped make plays down the stretch at Xfinity Center to usher the Terps past Alabama in a double-overtime classic to reach the Sweet 16.

An Ohio native whose father Brad Sellers played in the NBA, Shyanne Sellers is the 23rd Maryland alum to be drafted into the WNBA, and the 17th player under coach Brenda Frese.

She said she has modeled her game after Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, UConn legends who went on to decorated WNBA careers. Citing Taurasi’s killer instinct and Bird’s panache and style, Sellers set an ambitious goal for herself: “I think I try to mesh them two together.”

It’s a stacked week of personal news for Sellers, who also announced her engagement to former Terps teammate Faith Masonius in the days leading up to the draft. Masonius, Frese and Sellers’ parents all joined her at the the draft.

Sellers wept on the ESPN broadcast as she spoke about the inspiration she gets from her mother, Kym, who has battled multiple sclerosis: “She’s my heart and soul, genuinely,” Sellers said.

Riding the roller coaster of emotion this week took a toll, Sellers acknowledged. The breakneck pace continues with the Valkyries scheduled to make the franchise’s home debut on May 16. She’ll return to the DMV with Golden State at the Washington Mystics on July 31.

“It’s been a hectic week, so I haven’t really gotten a chance to relax,” Sellers said. “I know the next couple weeks I won’t get to relax, but I’ll just try to be excited and grateful in the moment.”