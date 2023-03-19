Terps swarm Arizona in third quarter, advance to third straight Sweet 16

Late Sunday night, as the Arizona women’s basketball team waited for the end of a third quarter that couldn’t end soon enough, Diamond Miller laughed. So did Brenda Frese. Maryland had made it look so easy, the scores and the stops and this big surge, that the misery of its second quarter must have seemed like one big joke.

The second-seeded Terps were happy to play along for a little while inside Xfinity Center. Then, this being the NCAA Tournament, they got serious. Their 77-64 victory over sixth-seeded Arizona in College Park secured their third straight Sweet 16 appearance and offered a reminder of the breakneck pace at which Maryland can separate in any given game.

Maryland’s third-quarter romp — a 29-9 blitz that turned a nail-biter into a comfortable win — set up a rematch Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with No. 3 seed Notre Dame, which defeated No. 11 Mississippi State earlier Sunday. The Terps (27-6) won the teams’ first matchup, in South Bend, Indiana, on a buzzer-beating jumper by Miller. The Fighting Irish have since lost two starting guards, All-America point guard Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey, to season-ending knee injuries.

Maryland’s Brinae Alexander (5) makes a three-pointer over Arizona’s Paris Clark (22) at the XFINITY Center during a tournament game between the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins and the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats. The University of Maryland hosted the University of Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Miller overcame a poor start to finish with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Sophomore Shyanne Sellers (13 points), senior Faith Masonius (12 points) and senior Brinae Alexander (12 points) also finished in double figures. Forward Cate Reese led the Wildcats (22-10) with 19 points.

Sunday’s game was coach Brenda Frese’s against her alma mater. More pressing was her own recent NCAA Tournament history. Frese entered this season 10-4 in Sweet 16 games — but just 14-10 in the second round.

Three of the Terps’ past six tournament exits came at the hands of a lower-seeded Pac-12 Conference school: in 2016, against a No. 6 Washington team powered by future WNBA standout Kelsey Plum; in 2017, against a No. 10 Oregon team led by another rising star, Sabrina Ionescu; and in 2019, against sixth-seeded UCLA. Top-seeded Stanford also eliminated the Terps in the Sweet 16 last season along its way to the Final Four.

Maryland looked like it had left that history in the rear view early Sunday. The Terps scored 12 of the game’s first 14 points and led 20-8 early in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Alexander. But a second foul on the tone-setting Sellers — she stuffed not one but two shots at the rim in the first 11 minutes — changed the game’s rhythm.

With just over eight minutes left in the half, Maryland led 22-12. Seven minutes later, Arizona was up 33-29, Maryland’s ragged offensive possessions and missed jumpers turning into easy transition points.

A dominant third quarter changed all that. Maryland scored the first eight points of the period and never had to look back. At the end, all the Terps could do was laugh.