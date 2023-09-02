COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and ran for one in the first half of Maryland’s 38-6 rout of Towson on Saturday.

The Terrapins (1-0) had little trouble pulling away from a Towson team playing its first game under coach Pete Shinnick. Maryland leaned on its veteran quarterback, with Tagovailoa throwing for 260 yards in under three quarters, and the offense looked mostly sharp against the FCS Tigers.

Corey Dyches had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Terps.

The Terrapins have high hopes in coach Michael Locksley’s fifth season at the helm. They’re coming off an eight-win campaign last year and have a talented, experienced quarterback in Tagovailoa. He opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Tagovailoa struck twice more in the first quarter with a 23-yard TD pass to Dyches and a 24-yarder to Jeshaun Jones. He added a 13-yard scoring toss to Kaden Prather with 14 seconds left in the half to make it 28-3.

Roman Hemby scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa had 32 pass attempts in the first half and only one in the second before he was replaced by Billy Edwards Jr.

Nathan Kent threw for 128 yards for Towson (0-1).