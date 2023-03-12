Top overall NCAA seed Alabama headlines South Region bracket; Maryland seeded 8th

Published on: March 12, 2023 6:47 PM EDT

Maryland's Jahmir Young walks off the court with teammates after Maryland's 70-60 loss to Indiana after an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Alabama gets to stay home as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide (29-5) is the top team in the South Region after landing the program’s first-ever top seed when Sunday’s field of 68 teams was revealed. That came hours after the Tide closed out a second Southeastern Conference Tournament title in three seasons.

Alabama opens play in its home state on Thursday, facing the First Four winner between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State in Birmingham.

Maryland, meanwhile, is seeded eighth in the South Region and will face ninth-seeded West Virginia in the round of 64 on Thursday in Birmingham.

It’s been a season of wild success for Nate Oats’ program on the court, but it comes as Alabama is also dealing with with the fallout of former Tide player Darius Miles and another man being indicted on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

That story also involves star freshman Brandon Miller, with a police investigator testifying last month that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun that night. Neither Miller nor current player Jaden Bradley, who police said was also at the scene, have been charged and both have continued to play.

The Tide’s top challenger is Arizona (28-6), which won the Pac-12 Tournament for the second time in as many seasons under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats are the 2-seed in the bracket.

Baylor is the No. 3 seed, followed by Virginia — which shared the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament final. San Diego State and Creighton rounded out the top seeds in the South.

Notable inclusions in the bracket include No. 11 seed North Carolina State and a 31-win team in College of Charleston as the 12-seed, with both in the field for the first time since 2018.

The regionals will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok