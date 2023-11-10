Tejada scores 17 as Towson takes down Coppin State 70-49

Tyler Tejada had 17 points in Towson’s 70-49 victory over visiting Coppin State on Thursday night.
Tejada was 6-for-10 shooting (4-for-5 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (1-1). Messiah Jones added 11 points, and he also had 10 rebounds. Christian May finished with nine points.
Zahree Harrison led the Eagles (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Justin Winston added 12 points for Coppin State. Camaren Sparrrow also had eight points and three steals.
Next up
Towson’s next game is Sunday against Robert Morris at home.
