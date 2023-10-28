Marcus Yarns’ 5 total touchdowns highlight Delaware’s 51-13 win over Towson

TOWSON — Marcus Yarns rushed for four touchdowns and added a 75-yard catch-and-run score on the first offensive play of the game to help Delaware beat Towson 51-13 on Saturday.

The Blue Hens (7-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll, have won six straight games since a 63-7 loss to No. 7 FBS Penn State.

Yarns scored four times in the first quarter, including runs of 8, 3 and 5 yards. He caught a short pass in the flat and went untouched down the right sideline for the long touchdown.

Yarns’ 5-yard touchdown run pushed Delaware’s lead to 45-0 early in the third quarter before Towson got on the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal.

Yarns carried 13 times for 63 yards, and he added four catches for 105 yards. His five total touchdowns are tied for second most in a game in program history.

Zach Marker was 16-of-18 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware. Jourdan Townsend had four catches for 89 yards.