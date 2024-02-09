Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 20 points in visiting Delaware’s 74-62 win over Towson on Thursday night.

Drumgoole shot 7-for-10 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) or the Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jyare Davis added 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Cavan Reilly had 12 points.

Charles Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (14-10, 7-4). Towson also got 13 points from Nendah Tarke. Tyler Tejada had 12 points.

Delaware led Towson 36-26 at the half, with Drumgoole (nine points) its high scorer. Drumgoole scored a team-high 11 points after intermission.

