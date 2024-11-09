Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 20 points as Towson beat visiting Penn State-Wilkes Barre 89-34 on Friday night.

Sulaiman went 7-for-9 from the field (6-for-7 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (1-1). Tyler Tejada scored 15 points, going 6-for-6 from the line. Rahdir Hicks finished with 10 points.

Penn State-Wilkes-Barre was led in scoring by Jedidiah Ashton, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Penn State-Wilkes Barre also got six points from Tahiyr Vines.

Towson took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 49-22 at halftime, with Tejada racking up 15 points. Towson extended its lead to 66-24 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run.