Tyler Tejada scored 30 points to lead Towson over Monmouth 80-61 on Thursday night in Towson.

Tejada added six rebounds for the Tigers (17-11, 10-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Messiah Jones had 10 points and six boards, while Dylan Williamson scored eight.

Xander Rice led the Hawks (15-13, 8-7) with 16 points. Jack Collins had 13 points.