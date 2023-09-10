TOWSON — Marquez McCray passed to Assanti Kearney for a pair of touchdowns, Sone Ntoh ran for three scores and Monmouth defeated Towson 42-23 on Saturday night in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Monmouth (1-1) led throughout the second half but couldn’t shake Towson (0-2) until Ntoh took a direct snap and scored from 4 yards out for a 35-23 lead with 4:42 remaining. The score was set up after Miles Mitchell recovered a fumble when Towson’s Nathan Kent was sacked at the Tigers 29. McCray passed 25 yards to Jack Neri on the next play.

Ntoh added his third TD late after Towson turned the ball over on its own 27-yard line.

McCray was 21-for-30 for 237 yards. Jaden Shirden had 145 yards on 33 carries.

Kent was 16-for-27 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Towson managed only 75 yards on the ground and had four turnovers.

Towson took an early 10-0 lead, but Monmouth responded with Ntoh’s burst through the middle for a 66-yard score on a fourth-and-1 play and Shirden scored from 6 yards out of the wildcat for a 14-10 halftime edge.

The teams exchanged two touchdowns apiece in the second half before Ntoh’s second score.

There was a weather delay three minutes into the game.