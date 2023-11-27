Tyler Tejada scores 15 as Towson knocks off Morgan State 67-58

Tyler Tejada’s 15 points helped Towson defeat visiting Morgan State 67-58 in men’s basketball Sunday night.
Tejada shot 6-for-14 and 2-for-4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (3-4). Charles Thompson added 10 points, and he also had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Chase Paar had 10 points.
Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points, six assists and two steals. Ahmarie Simpkins added 10 points and six rebounds for Morgan State. In addition, Kiran Oliver finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Share this article via...