Nendah Tarke scored 15 points and Tyler Tejada hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining to rally host Towson to a 67-64 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Tarke also had five rebounds for the Tigers (8-7, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 13 points while shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line, and he had eight rebounds. Dylan Williamson finished with 11 points. Tejada scored nine on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks (9-5, 0-2) with 33 points and seven rebounds. UNC Wilmington also got 13 points from KJ Jenkins. Donovan Newby had eight points and four assists.

