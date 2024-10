NORFOLK, Va. — Sean Brown threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Towson came from two points down to post a 28-23 win over Norfolk State in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

After dropping back-to-back games to teams ranked in the top five nationally (14-13 at No. 5 Villanova and 41-24 at No. 2 North Dakota State), the Tigers (3-3, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) have won back-to-back games, including a 34-27 upset of No. 12 William & Mary.

With the Tigers trailing 16-14 to start the fourth quarter, Brown found Jaceon Doss in the corner of the end zone, adding a 2-point conversion to take a 22-16 lead. Five minutes later, Carter Runyon beat a double-team with a leaping catch in the end zone to make it 28-16.

Brown connected with Sam Reynolds on a 57-yard strike to set up John Dunmore’s 3-yard catch to take a 14-10 lead at intermission, but Vinson Berry found Elyjah Mitchell on a 43-yard touchdown to give the Spartans (2-6) a 16-14 third-quarter lead.