Sean Brown threw for 251 yards and a touchdown and Towson cruised to a 31-13 win over visiting North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

The Tigers (6-5, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association) dominated the game until allowing the Aggies (1-10, 0-7) two touchdowns in the fourth on drives covering 139 yards.

Brown threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Devin Matthews two minutes into the game, and Matthews scored on a 7-yard run midway through the second quarter as Towson led 17-0 at the break.

Tyrell Grene Jr. and Ike Daniels had short touchdown runs for the Tigers, who piled up 338 yards on offense. Brown was 23-for-35.

Justin Fomby threw for 176 yards and two late scores for the Aggies, who finished with 289 yards.