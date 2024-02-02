Dylan Williamson led Towson over visiting Northeastern on Thursday night with 26 points in an 83-76 win.

Williamson was 8-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range, and went 5-for 5-from the line for the Tigers (14-8, 7-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 16 points and had seven rebounds. Christian May finished with 11 points.

Harold Woods led the Huskies (8-14, 3-6) with 25 points. Chris Doherty added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Northeastern.

May scored eight points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 39-32. Williamson scored 23 points in the second half.

