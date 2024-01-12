Tyler Tejada scored 16 points and Nendah Tarke added six points in overtime as Towson knocked off Stony Brook 73-64 on Thursday night.

Tejada was 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, for the Tigers (9-7, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson scored 14 points. Tarke shot 6-for-6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dean Noll finished with 15 points and two steals for the Seawolves (8-8, 1-2). Stony Brook also got 11 points from Aaron Clarke. Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with nine points.

Led by 12 first-half points from Williamson, Towson carried a 33-28 lead into the break. Noll tied it at 60 with 29 seconds left in regulation.