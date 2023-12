The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Christian May’s 27 points helped Towson defeat visiting UMass 81-71 on Wednesday night.

May also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-5). Dylan Williamson scored 17 points, and Charles Thompson added 11.

Keon Thompson finished with 19 points for the Minutemen (4-2). UMass also got 17 points from Matt Cross and 11 from Robert Davis Jr.