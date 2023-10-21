WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Nathan Kent threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Carter Runyon and Towson scored 31 points in the second half to beat William & Mary 34-24 on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-4, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 17-3 at halftime, then scored on five consecutive second-half possessions. They tied the game on Kent’s 1-yard run and Devin Matthews’ 10-yarder, then went ahead in the fourth quarter on Keegan Vaughn’s second field goal.

Runyon then scored on 53- and 1-yard receptions, the latter set up on a strip-sack by Rodney Roane Jr. that Jesus Gibbs recovered, followed by an unsportsmanlike penalty that advanced the Tigers to the Tribe 20.

Kent was 19-of-28 passing for 188 yards. Matthews rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries. Runyon finished with 92 yards receiving on seven catches.