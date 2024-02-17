Regimantas Ciunys scored 22 points as UMBC beat Albany 80-75 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Ciunys added five rebounds for the Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East Conference). Marcus Banks added 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Dion Brown was 4-for-4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sebastian Thomas finished with 30 points, five assists and three steals for the Great Danes (12-14, 4-7). Aaron Reddish added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Albany. Ny’Mire Little also had eight points and four assists.