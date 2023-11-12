Allen scores 12 as Marist knocks off UMBC 65-59

The Associated Press

Published 11/11/2023 8:08 p.m. EST, Updated 11/11/2023 8:18 p.m. EST

Noah Harris of Marist, right, scored 11 points in Saturday's victory over UMBC. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Max Allen’s 12 points helped Marist defeat UMBC 65-59 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Allen was 4-for-11 shooting and 4-for-4 from the free throw line for the Red Foxes (2-0). Jaden Daughtry scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Noah Harris had 11 points and shot 4-for-8, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Dion Brown finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (0-2). Marcus Banks added 14 points and nine rebounds. In addition, Khydarius Smith had nine points.

