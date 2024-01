The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Clarence O. Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire’s 64-58 victory over UMBC on Saturday in Baltimore.

Daniels had 11 rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 America East Conference). Ahmad Robinson added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jaxson Baker finished with 10 points.

Marcus Banks led the Retrievers (6-14, 1-4) with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. UMBC also got 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals from Dion Brown.