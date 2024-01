The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tariq Francis’ 22 points helped NJIT defeat UMBC 75-74 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Francis had nine rebounds for the Highlanders (5-14, 1-6 America East Conference). Kjell de Graaf scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Adam Hess. The Highlanders snapped a six-game skid.

Marcus Banks led the Retrievers (6-15, 1-5) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Dion Brown added 18 points for UMBC, and Franck Emmou recorded 17.