Marcus Banks scored 22 points as UMBC won at Towson 84-71 on Saturday.

Banks shot 8-for-18, including 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, for the Retrievers (6-5). Josh Odunowo scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Anthony Valentine had 17 points and shot 7-of-9 from the field.

Dylan Williamson finished with 21 points for the Tigers (4-6). Tyler Tejada added 18 points and nine rebounds. Mekhi Lowery had 12 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

UMBC took the lead for good with 19:03 left in the first half. The score was 38-24 at halftime, with Valentine racking up 11 points. UMBC extended its lead to 59-38 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Banks scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.