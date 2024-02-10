Shamir Bogues scored 23 points, and his jumper with two seconds left lifted Vermont past UMBC 72-70 on Saturday in Baltimore.

Bogues was 10-of-14 shooting for the Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 America East Conference). TJ Hurley added 11 points and had five rebounds. TJ Long had seven points.

Dion Brown led the Retrievers (7-18, 2-8) with 25 points and six rebounds. Marcus Banks added 16 points and two steals for UMBC. In addition, Franck Emmou finished with 12 points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Vermont hosts New Hampshire, and UMBC travels to play Binghamton.

