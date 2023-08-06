Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage – and rivals – for stability in the Big Ten

SEATTLE — A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant of the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership said stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference.

“It was about having a future that we could count on and build toward,” Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said Saturday.

Cauce said there were several concerns that led to Washington and Oregon saying goodbye to their heritage to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

The Ducks and Huskies were two of the founding members of the Pacific Coast Conference in 1916 that eventually morphed into the Pac-12.

Washington and Oregon will now play in a league where their closest opponent — minus Southern California and UCLA — is Nebraska, a drive of more than 1,600 miles. The Huskies and Ducks will be playing league games in all sports in State College, Pennsylvania; College Park, Maryland; and Bloomington, Indiana.

The decision by those founding members to leave in lockstep was the first of two crippling blows to the Pac-12 on Friday that left the conference on the precipice of collapse. Utah, Arizona and Arizona State accepted offers from the Big 12 later Friday, following Colorado’s move late last month.

It leaves California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State as the four remaining members of the Pac-12 for now.

At the heart of the Pac-12′s downfall was the failure to land a suitable media rights deal. Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented a deal with Apple to the conference members this week that fell short of expectations.

Cauce said the schools expected to have at least two offers to examine, but only one was presented.

Revenues from the Apple deal were not expected to approach the roughly $30 million per year Oregon and Washington will receive from the Big Ten for their first six years in the conference, with annual escalators and the ability to draw on future payments, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP on Friday.

“There are a lot of forces at work, including the overlords of the media empires that are out there that were driving a lot of this,” Arizona State President Michael Crow said Saturday. “And so the Colorado departure was really an indication of the fact that there was great instability in the media market and it created an unstable moment.”

Washington’s leadership declined to give specifics on the financials. Cauce said the ability to be on linear TV as part of the Big Ten’s media rights package was a factor in the decision and noted the offer presented by Kliavkoff included on opt-out after the first couple of years.