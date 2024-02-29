Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to discuss how he felt when the trade happened (1:35); relationships within the clubhouse (3:57); what an ace is to him (14:09); the team’s future (16:00); and why he thinks the MLB went “a little too far on the extreme” with the new uniforms (17:22).

Later in the podcast, Jones and Coleman talk about ways to keep players safe during court storming (19:30) and how to improve the quality of All-Star games (27:35). They also read listeners’ suggestions for future guests (34:30).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Where roaches still rule: Baltimore public housing fails inspection more than most

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.

Are Maryland prisons out of bounds with federal requirements for trans prisoners?

Forget cafeteria pizza: City College students are using DoorDash for school lunch