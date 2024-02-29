Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to discuss how he felt when the trade happened (1:35); relationships within the clubhouse (3:57); what an ace is to him (14:09); the team’s future (16:00); and why he thinks the MLB went “a little too far on the extreme” with the new uniforms (17:22).

Later in the podcast, Jones and Coleman talk about ways to keep players safe during court storming (19:30) and how to improve the quality of All-Star games (27:35). They also read listeners’ suggestions for future guests (34:30).

