Ravens GM Eric DeCosta talks Lamar Jackson, Patrick Queen and the Orioles | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published on: May 11, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss DeCosta’s thoughts on what made Lamar Jackson’s negotiation so challenging, the things he learned from Ozzie Newsome, why fully guaranteed contracts in the NFL aren’t as popular, why he stayed so loyal to the Ravens, how the Ravens brought on Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Queen and his contract, and his relationship with the Orioles front office.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.