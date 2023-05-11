Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss DeCosta’s thoughts on what made Lamar Jackson’s negotiation so challenging, the things he learned from Ozzie Newsome, why fully guaranteed contracts in the NFL aren’t as popular, why he stayed so loyal to the Ravens, how the Ravens brought on Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Queen and his contract, and his relationship with the Orioles front office.
