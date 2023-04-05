Our favorite sports stories

I will admit that I’m not much of a sports guy. I watch the Olympics, I like to go to Orioles games and I have a newfound affinity for the National Women’s Soccer League. I’m not someone you should ask if you want the latest scores, or a team’s standings.

I might not click on a quick game recap. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love a good sports story. And at The Banner, we’ve got stories that go far beyond stats and results. The sports stories we’re telling capture the people behind the games and behind the teams — and yes, if you’re looking for a quick game recap, we’ve got those too.

Can your catcher do this?

This piece stands out to me because it shows just how intense Rutschman competes, even during offseason training. It does a great job of balancing personal elements with brilliant sports analysis.

Making fetch happen

Does this count as a sports story? I don’t know. But it’s a great feature about a dog named Thatch who lives where the Orioles train in Florida. He’s the real star of spring training, if you ask me. Photos included.

One to watch

I love this feature. Alejandro Danois takes a deep dive into the exciting prospects Malik has, and does so with grace and captivating writing. It’s also got some great work from The Banner’s photo staff.

Talk it out

This one I like because the angle on it is unique. There have been thousands upon thousands of words written about Lamar Jackson and his rocky relationship to The Ravens. Here’s a preview:

Inside football and out of it, monetary conflicts are a regular strain on relationships. According to research released in 2021, nearly three in four married or cohabitating Americans said financial decisions had been a source of tension. But Jackson’s standoff with the Ravens has thrust their once-happy partnership into an unusually public realm.