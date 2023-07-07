Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Johnie Cooks dies at 64

The Associated Press

Published 7/7/2023 3:58 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/7/2023 4:04 p.m. EDT

Johnie Cooks (98) played 10 NFL seasons for the Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. (George Rose/Getty Images)
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Johnie Cooks, who played his first two NFL seasons as a member of the Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 64.

Cooks played four seasons at Mississippi State, which released notice of his death on Thursday. A cause of death was not given.

Cooks, from Leland, Mississippi, was drafted No. 2 overall by Baltimore in 1982 and played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played six with the Colts, four of them after the team moved to Indianapolis, before joining the New York Giants. He was part of their 1990 Super Bowl championship season. He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon extended condolences to Cook’s family. “Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend,” Selmon said in a statement.

Cooks was named to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and is part of of the Bulldogs’ Ring of Honor at Davis Wade Stadium.

