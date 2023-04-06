Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Former Oriole Brian Roberts on why this O’s team is built for this era | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published on: April 06, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the Orioles’ rebuild, new rules, his experiences while playing and why he may never coach. Additionally, Jones discusses his food rankings at baseball games, Lamar Jackson and Twitter verification.

