The United States Tennis Association named their Olympic team this week and there were several noticeable omissions, including Marylander Frances Tiafoe.

The 28th-ranked player in the world won’t be competing in Paris this summer. And apparently, he’s skipping the Olympics on his own accord.

In a recent interview with tennis journalist James Gray, Tiafoe said he’s prioritizing the tournaments leading to the US Open where he was a semifinalist in 2022 and a quarterfinalist last year.

“It’s insignificant to what I’m trying to do going through to the US Open. I love my country, but I think I gotta think about myself,” Tiafoe said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a shot against Rinky Hijikata of Australia during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tiafoe isn’t the only American male tennis star skipping the Olympics. Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda also won’t be competing.

Why the mass exodus?

The Olympic tennis tournament is scheduled for late July and will take place on the red clay of Roland Garros. (Statistically, Tiafoe has had success on that surface.) The playing surface will force players to switch back to red clay from the grass courts of Wimbledon. It will also interrupt the hard-court season where Tiafoe appears to be focused.

Paris will also conflict with the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. — the largest tournament in proximity to Tiafoe’s Hyattsville hometown.