Frances Tiafoe back in the quarterfinals at the US Open

The Associated Press

Published 9/3/2023 6:46 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/3/2023 6:47 p.m. EDT

Frances Tiafoe belts a forehand during his straight-sets victory over Rinky Hijikata of Australia on Sunday at the U.S. Open. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – There is guaranteed to be at least one American man in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second year in a row. That’s because No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who got to that stage 12 months ago, and unseeded Ben Shelton set up a quarterfinal meeting with wins Sunday.

A third man from the U.S. had a chance to advance later, when No. 9 Taylor Fritz took on Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

Tiafoe, the Maryland native, eliminated Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

The 20-year-old Shelton hit a pair of aces at 149 mph — the fastest by anyone all tournament — in a single game and earned a debut trip to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows by eliminating No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

When the match ended, the muscle-shirt-wearing Shelton flexed his left biceps while standing under the section of seats where his father, a former touring pro who now coaches Ben, mother and sister were.

“Straight adrenaline,” Shelton said about those big lefty serves.

